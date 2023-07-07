Soldier Pond man charged with attempted murder in shooting in Aroostook County

Jason Nadeau, 49, discharged a firearm multiple times near three people, striking one person, deputies said.

WALLAGRASS, Maine — A 49-year-old man from Soldier Pond is in custody after allegedly shooting a male and taking several items from a Wallagrass home early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a call from Northern Maine Medical Center where a male was being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening from a gunshot wound suffered at a Wallagrass home, according to a news release from the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Jason Nadeau, 49, of Soldier Pond went to a Wallagrass residence and discharged a firearm multiple times near three people, striking one person, deputies said. Nadeau also reportedly took several items from the home before leaving.

Nadeau was taken into custody without incident by Aroostook County Sheriff's Office deputies at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday on Route 11, the release said.

He faces charges of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated reckless conduct, three counts of robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and criminal mischief. Nadeau was brought to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

"The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Fort Kent Police Department," deputies said. "The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the members of the public who assisted in the apprehension of Nadeau."

The investigation remains ongoing with possible additional charges.