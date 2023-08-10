Smithfield man facing several charges after alleged domestic assault

Deputies said the complainant alleged that 33-year-old Sy Perri had assaulted and threatened them.

SMITHFIELD, Maine — A man is facing several charges after a "domestic disturbance" report in Smithfield on Wednesday.

At about 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint of a domestic disturbance on Quaker Lane, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies said the complainant alleged that 33-year-old Sy Perri had assaulted and threatened them.

"Sergeant Joseph Jackson and Deputy Stacey Slate responded to the scene and attempted to make contact with Sy Perri," the release said. "Sergeant Jackson and Deputy Slate were unable to make contact with Perri, and because he was believed to be armed and barricaded in the residence, the Maine State Police Tactical Team was notified."

A search warrant was prepared by the sheriff's office, as well as an arrest warrant, deputies said.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Maine State Police Tactical Team was able to make contact with Perri, and he was placed under arrest in the vicinity of the home, according to the release.

Perri has been charged with aggravated assault (class B) and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon (class C). He is being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, the release said. Once the case has been reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney's Office, additional charges may be made, deputies stated.

Deputies said Perri will make an initial appearance court appearance on Friday, Aug. 11.

During the execution of the warrants, a portion of East Pond Road was closed for several hours. The Smithfield Fire Department and Redington-Fairview EMS assisted during the incident.