MADISON, Maine — Two men from Skowhegan and a third from Moscow have been charged with more than a dozen burglaries of guns, cars and thousands of dollars of other propertythat police say took place between March and August in Knox, Piscataquis and Somerset counties.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said in a release Tuesday that multiple law enforcement agencies including the Maine State Police and Skowhegan and Fairfield police departments executed several search warrants and conducted area searches in Fairfield, Madison, Moscow, Skowhegan and Solon in July.

The investigation turned up thousands of dollars in reported stolen property including firearms, motor vehicles, power tools, stolen checks and a large amount of the drug Fentanyl, Lancaster said.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office

One of the burglaries occurred in May on Route 43 in Madison, in which police say nine rifles, shotguns and pistols, as well as chainsaws, credit cards, personal checks and more than $4,000 in cash were stolen.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office

Police have charged three men in connection to the crimes.

Robert Tucker, 49, of Moscow was arrested July 19, 2019, and recently indicted on three counts of burglary, three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, seven counts of theft and three counts of unauthorized use of property.

Justin Stevens, 28, of Skowhegan was arrested July 26, 2019, and recently indicted on three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, eight counts of theft and three counts of unauthorized use of property.

Scott Jones, 53, of Skowhegan was arrested July 19, 2019, and charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking in a Schedule W drug, Class C felony possession of a Schedule W drug, and receiving stolen property.

On Sept. 18, 2019, Jones was convicted of those charges, admitted to violating a previous parole, and was sentenced to two years in prison, according to Lancaster.

Additional charges are expected against other individuals involved in these and other cases, he said.

