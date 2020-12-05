SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Police arrested a 37-year-old Skowhegan man on multiple charges Sunday after a car chase ended with him being arrested at a drive-up church service.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle theft Monday afternoon at 5 Mountain View Terrace in Skowhegan. The suspect, Thomas Bouchard, reportedly took of his clothes before taking his mother’s silver Hyundai Elantra without her permission. He then led police on a chase.

Officers tried to stop the car on Route 2 in Skowhegan, but Bouchard would not pull over. The chase reportedly continued into Norridgewock and ended at the Life Church in Skowhegan, where Bouchard jumped out of the moving car, which collided with another vehicle.

Police suspected Bouchard was overdosing when they got him into custody and gave him Naloxone to revive him. They still do not know what he might have taken.

Bouchard was arrested on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, resisting arrest, operating under the influence, unauthorized use of property, operating after suspension and driving to endanger.

He was arraigned Monday and is being held on $1,000 cash bail at Somerset County Jail.

