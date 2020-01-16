SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Skowhegan man arrested in October by the state on child porn charges is now facing federal charges.

Christopher Raiche, 28, was arrested on October 18. State Police believed several young Maine children were victims of Raiche.

In an affidavit at U.S. District Court, Raiche was now charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Distribution of Child Pornography.

The State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security searched his home at 57 Hilltop Drive in Skowhegan after they received a tip from State Police that came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police took several electronic devices from Raiche’s home and they are being analyzed by the computer crimes unit.

Raiche was employed by T-Mobile’s call center in Oakland but also babysat children at his home and at others.

In the complaint, officials stated that Raiche took 36 sexually explicit photos of children all of which were produced in the state of Maine.

