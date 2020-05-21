SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Skowhegan man was arrested and charged Monday in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile.

On Thursday, March 12, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office received a report of unlawful sexual contact of a minor in Canaan.

Somerset County Detective Wilfred Dodge responded and said his investigation revealed that a sexual assault of a juvenile occurred at the residence sometime during the previous night.

After a thorough investigation and consultation with the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, Detective Dodge obtained arrest warrants for David Grace, 21, of Skowhegan.

Grace is charged with class C unlawful sexual contact and class D unlawful sexual touching.

On Monday, Grace was arrested on the outstanding warrants and brought to the Somerset County Jail. He has subsequently been released on bail with conditions that include no contact with the victim and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

