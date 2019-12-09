SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Skowhegan man was arrested Wednesday on charges of possessing and trafficking fentanyl, the county sheriff's office said.

A team of nine deputies, a state drug agent and a local detective executed a drug search warrant around 7 a.m. at a residence on Hill Top Drive in Skowhegan. A resident, Jason Keaten, was stopped nearby in his car.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster said law enforcement found 56 grams of fentanyl powder, drug-related paraphernalia and $642 cash in Keaten's maroon Mitsubishi. All items were seized, including the 2008 vehicle.

In two other searches of the residence and a separate vehicle at the residence, Sheriff Lancaster said they found loaded needles with fentanyl, as mall bag of fentanyl, cutting agents used for fentanyl, more drug-related paraphernalia, digital scales and $3,020 in cash.

The fentanyl amount was valued at $11,200, he said.

Keaten was charged with with aggravated trafficking in a schedule W drug and possession of a schedule W drug — the former aggravated due to the amount of fentanyl he allegedly possessed being more than 6 grams, Lancaster said.

The 39-year-old was taken to Somerset County Jail, where as of Wednesday afternoon he remained, with bail set at $50,000 cash.

Additional charges were possible.

