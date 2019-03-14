SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A driver's education instructor in Skowhegan has been arrested after complaints were filed that he was allegedly having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student at Carrabec High School.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office identified the instructor as 58-year-old Duane Marquis of Skowhegan.

Marquis was an instructor at the Skowhegan Driving School where the 18-year-old student took driving lessons.

On Thursday, March 14, Marquis admitted to having a relationship with the student.

Marquis is currently at the Somerset County Jail, and bail has been set at $2,500 cash with conditions that he have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Marquis is set to appear in court on May 15, 2019, at the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court.