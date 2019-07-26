HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. -- North Georgia investigators and state agents are searching for clues after human remains were found near where two rural highways meet.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said it is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify what it called "skeletal remains" along Highway 105 just north of Old Athens Highway. The remains were at a makeshift campsite.

The sheriff's office said there were "no immediate signs of foul play," though they stressed that this very new investigation is still ongoing.

Investigators haven't said how long they think the person had been dead. They intend to release more information when it becomes available.

