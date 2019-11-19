BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Biddeford Police Department has found six local businesses to be selling alcohol to minors.

The police department issued citations to the Downtown Market, Lakonia Greek Products, Red Rocket Smoke Shop, Three D’s Variety, Sea Star Market and Walgreens following compliance checks, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Chief Roger Beaupre told the Press Herald at each of those businesses, an administrative violation was issued to the liquor license holder and to the clerk who made the sale.

Beaupre also told the Press Herald that officers warned each clerk for an additional violation of state law that requires them to check the license of any customer under the age of 27 for the sale of liquor products.

The compliance checks were funded through an Enforcing Underage Drinking Laws grant.

