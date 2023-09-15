Man in custody after report of shots fired near Thornton Academy in Saco

SACO, Maine — A man from Saco was arrested Friday morning after a report of shots being fired near Thornton Academy.
Police received a report about the incident at about 7:30 a.m. that a gun was being fired on Hutchins Street, according to a news release from the Saco Police Department.
Saco police officers, a school resource officer from the school, and officers from the Old Orchard Beach Police Department responded to the area.
Initial investigation indicated that a neighbor had a dispute that "erupted, ending with several shots being fired," the release stated.
Eugene D'Alessandro Jr., 62, of Saco, was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
D'Alessandro was brought to the York County Jail and has a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 22, 2023.
At this time, there is no threat to the public, police said.
