PORTLAND, Maine — A police officer working in the area of Boyd Street in Portland heard gunshots early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:50 a.m.

That officer quickly responded, according to Portland police, and found a confrontation with "multiple individuals."

With the assistance of other officers, police were able to "contain the situation."

One person was found to have fired a gun. No one was injured.

Ahmed Mahdi, 41, and Abdi Hamit Ali, 20, both of Portland, were arrested.

Madhi was arrested for reckless conduct. Ali was arrested for criminal trespassing and violation of bail.

Police say there is no further danger to the public.

