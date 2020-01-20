Update: There's "no comment" at this time from Ventura, but an employee told KENS 5 anyone who left cell phones or keys can come pick up their items.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department told KENS 5 that four of the victims injured were teens between the ages of 16 and 19 years old. A 46-year-old woman was also injured.

Police believe the shooting was not a random incident, and detectives have determined that at least one of the victims knew the suspect. The shooter is still at large, and police are continuing their investigation.

---

Two people were killed and five other victims were injured in a shooting inside a venue along San Antonio's Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

One of the victims has been identified as 25-year-old Alejandro "Alex" Robles. KENS 5 reached out to his family and they told us that his girlfriend, Brittany was injured. Alex leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

A second victim was later identified as 20-year-old Robert Jay Martinez III. He died at the scene, police said.

RELATED: One victim identified in deadly shooting at music venue along San Antonio River Walk

Officers were called to Ventura, a bar in the 1000 block of Avenue B, shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said an argument led to the shooting inside the club. The individuals who were shot were patrons at the club. One victim died at the venue; another 6 were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The second victim killed in the shooting has not been identified.

Sunday night, Chief McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be identified and in custody soon.

Hours after the shooting, officials continued their investigation at the bar.

SAPD officers combed the River Walk with flashlights in hand in search of clues and possible signs of the suspect still at large.

RELATED: Music community offers thoughts, prayers following Ventura shooting

According to an event flyer, more than 20 artists were performing at the venue. The concert was called "Living the Dream," and written across the flyer is the message, "We Shall Overcome."

KENS 5