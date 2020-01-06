RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Police Department says a Hollis man has been charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, suboxone, and ethylphenidate, as well as threatening carrying of a concealed weapon, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, possession of firearms by a prohibited person, and violation of conditions of release.

Police say around 11 a.m. on Sunday they responded to reports of a man possibly driving while under the influence, who had nearly hit the gas pumps at the Circle K convenience store in Rumford. Officers found the man unconscious behind the wheel.

Police say he was ‘excessively nervous’ and gave the officers a false name. Police conducted a pat-down search and found a .22 caliber pistol and a set of brass knuckles in his pants pocket.

Officer Donald Miller, a certified Drug Recognition Expert, began evaluating the driver for drug impairment and obtained indications that the driver may have recently used illicit drugs.

Another officer and his drug-certified K-9 “Niko” searched the car and immediately as the K9 was alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, the driver took off running from the scene. Officers chased him on foot approximately 50 yards and tased him.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Rumford Hospital for an evaluation.

The man was later identified as Dustin Homewood, 22 of Hollis, and was medically cleared and taken to jail. Homewood was out on bail at the time of the arrest.

Police and the K9 found an unusually large cache of drugs, cash, and more weapons, police say. Approximately 3,700 doses of bulk Fentanyl, 10 doses of Methamphetamine, 10 doses of Ethylphenidate, and approximately six doses of Suboxone were seized.

Drug-certified K-9 “Niko” with the seized drugs, guns, and money.

Courtesy Rumford Police Dept.

Along with the drugs, the K9 Team also found another loaded 9mm pistol, $972 in suspected drug proceeds, several hypodermic syringes and associated drug paraphernalia, digital drug scales, and small plastic bags commonly used by drug dealers to distribute individual dosage units of drugs for sale to customers.

Court paperwork was also found in the car, indicating that Homewood had been arrested by Buxton Police on May 13 for aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, falsifying physical evidence, and two counts of violation of conditions of release after police seized 240 doses of fentanyl, scales, three firearms, and other evidence relating to drug trafficking from Homewood at his Buxton home.

Dustin Homewood, 22, of Hollis.

Courtesy Rumford Police Dept.

Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan said, “The amount of fentanyl and other drugs seized in this case is shocking. Our investigation has revealed that Homewood had been staying in Rumford for a while and with this amount of deadly fentanyl available for drug-seeking customers, we could have been looking at a substantial number of overdose cases.”

The estimated street value of the fentanyl seized in this case is $148,000.

“This may be our largest seizure of fentanyl to date in this area, certainly for our K9 Team.”

Rumford Police Detectives and Troopers with the Maine State Police assisted with the initial investigation and will continue working together as the case develops further. Rumford Police investigators also plan on collaborating with drug agents in Southern Maine to determine the scope of Homewoods’ drug trafficking operation.

Homewood was transported to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris and was arraigned Monday afternoon. The judge set bail at $10,000 cash. Because of the seriousness of the drug charges, the prosecution will be handled by the Attorney General’s Office.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case or other drug cases share their tips with Rumford PD at www.rumfordpd.com/submit-a-tip. Reports can be made anonymously.

