Sheriff's office: Portland man threw saw blades at deputies

After being confronted by deputies, the man threw saw blades and other miscellaneous items at them, authorities say.

BETHEL, Maine — A Portland man was arrested after throwing saw blades and other items at Oxford County deputies in Bethel on Thursday night, authorities say.

Around 8:45 p.m., Oxford County deputies responded to a report of an "unwanted, out-of-control subject" at a home on West Bethel Road in Bethel, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated.

The owner of the home on West Bethel Road identified the unwanted subject as Chance Bellanceau, 29, according to the release.

Deputies reportedly confronted Bellanceau, and he became "highly agitated and combative," the release stated.

"Bellanceau during his confrontation with deputies began throwing saw blades and other miscellaneous items at deputies," the release stated.

Deputies called in more law enforcement units for help, and Bellanceau was taken into custody following "a physical altercation with law enforcement," according to authorities.

"During the altercation and arrest, three Oxford County deputies received injuries," the release stated. "All officers were both treated at the scene or at a local hospital and released."

Bellanceau was taken to Stephen’s Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in his arrest.

The release stated he was later booked into the Oxford County Jail where he was arrested and charged with the following: three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless conduct with a weapon, aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and violation of conditions of release.

The investigation is ongoing.