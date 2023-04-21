Teen, 13, charged after alleged threat at Woodland Elementary School

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested on April 12, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOODLAND, Maine — A teen student was arrested after allegedly making threats of a shooting at Woodland Elementary School, authorities say.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the suspect is 13 years old but did not release their name because of them being a juvenile.

On April 12, deputies were called to the school after officials reported a threat made by the suspect.

"School staff reported the student had made verbal threats of a possible school shooting," the release stated.

After deputies spoke with school officials and other students about the threat, the suspect was arrested and charged with terrorizing, according to the sheriff's office.