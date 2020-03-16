SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Employees and customers were evacuated from the Shaw's grocery store and pharmacy in Scarborough Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

In a press release, police say a Shaw's employee received a vague phone call referencing a bomb.

The store was evacuated and Scarborough Police responded to the scene, checking the store and grounds.

"Shaw's management deemed the store and grounds safe, and the business has reopened," police say.

The Scarborough Police Department is investigating the incident.

