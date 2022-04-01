Update: Wanted man last seen in York County arrested, sheriff says

Brandon Mahoney was arrested without incident, according to York County Sheriff William L. King, Jr.

SHAPLEIGH, Maine — Update 01/04/22:

A wanted man last seen in York County was arrested on Tuesday after the search for him caused a nearby school to close, authorities say.

Brandon Mahoney was arrested without incident, according to York County Sheriff William L. King, Jr.

He was hidden in a home on Shapleigh Corner Road, the same place he was seen Monday evening, King said.

Authorities warned earlier he may have been armed and is considered dangerous.

Original story 01/03/22:

Shapleigh Memorial School is closed Tuesday as York County officials search for a wanted man they say may be armed and is considered dangerous.

Brandon Mahoney, 25, has several outstanding warrants, according to a release from the York County Sheriff's Office. NEWS CENTER Maine inquired about the exact charges Mahoney faces but did not immediately receive a response from York County officials.

York County Deputy Shawn Sanborn told NEWS CENTER Maine that Mahoney lives across the street from the school.

Mahoney was last seen Monday evening in the 400 block of Shapleigh Corner Road, which is where the school is located. He was wearing a camouflage shirt and shorts, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said he may be looking for shelter or transportation.

Officials describe Mahoney as a white man who is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair.

Sanborn asked people not to engage with Mahoney if they encounter him but to call the York County Sheriff's Office immediately by calling 911.

The Shapleigh Community Library also closed Tuesday due to the search.

