'Shaken' Waterville Goodwill employees recovering after armed robbery

WATERVILLE, Maine — Employees at a Goodwill store in Waterville are still shaken up after police say someone walked into the store on Saturday, with a gun, and robbed them.

Waterville police said a man came in just after 11:30 a.m., showed the gun to a clerk, and demanded cash. The suspect was described as a white man, around five feet, nine inches tall.

Employees at the store said they were doing alright Monday but did not want to talk on camera. Heather Steeves is a spokesperson for Goodwill Northern New England. She said, in the seven years she’s been with the company, none of the 29 stores in the region have been targeted like this. She’s wondering why someone would go after the nonprofit.

"We help people find jobs and work training, and we have homes for adults with disabilities, and brain injury programs," she explained. "So, it's sad that someone felt like they had to do this. But we're not sure why us."

Steeves said the store closed for the rest of the day after the incident, and local counseling has been brought in, in addition to regular mental health services offered to staff.

"Our people say they’re fine, although they’re certainly shaken and understandably upset; which is why we have people on the ground offering support," she added.

As of Monday afternoon, Waterville police said an arrest hadn't yet been made.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black shirt with a small white emblem on the left breast, black pants, a navy blue Boston Redsox hat with the word 'Champs,' black sneakers, white work gloves with black pals, and a light blue surgical mask.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4708.