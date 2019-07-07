New Hampshire Police conducted a DUI saturation patrol alongside respective police departments on July 5 from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. in the greater Claremont and Keene areas.

According to the CDC's Motor Vehicle Safety website, a DUI saturation patrol consists of a large number of police officers concentrated in one area to increase visibility of enforcement.

New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher Wagner and Lt. Michael Kokoski, Commander of Troop C, say throughout the patrol, troopers focused on impaired driving and made 97 motor vehicle stops along with five arrests.

Among the arrests were Gary Merrill, age 32; Tyler Anstruther, age 27; Kyle Dimeglio, age 23; Joshua Wilhelm, age 22; and Tonya Harwood, age 25.

Police say the arrests were made for a variety of violations such as disobeying an officer, driving after suspension, speeding, a DWI, and solid line violations.

The saturation patrol was funded by the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety.

