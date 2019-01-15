PORTLAND, Maine — Seven Jesuit priests who formerly taught at Cheverus High School in Portland were named as credible sexual abusers of minors in a list released Tuesday, Jan. 15.

The list of 50 priests who served in the U.S.Northeast and who have credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor was released by the church in a show of transparency.

William Cahill taught at Cheverus from 1950-1960, deceased.

Stephen Dawber taught at Cheverus from 1978-1984, deceased.

Joseph Dooley taught at Cheverus from 1954-1958, deceased.

Eugene Orteneau taught at Cheverus from 1978-1979, deceased.

Richard Roos taught at Cheverus from 1974-78, 1979-80, admitted abuse.

James Talbot taught at Cheverus from 1980-1998, incarcerated.

James Walsh taught at Cheverus from 1970-72, 1977-79, deceased.

All but two of the priests are dead. Richard Roos and James Talbot are the only priests who are still alive. Talbot was recently convicted of abuse in September pleaded guilty to abusing a nine-year-old in Freeport in the late 90s.

Talbot had previously served six years behind bars in 2005 after being convicted in Massachusetts. Under oath, Talbot admitted to victimizing 88 children over the years.

Also named on the list was Joseph Laughlin served at St. Ann Mission parish in Princeton 1977-1982 and died in 2013.

Cheverus High School is a Jesuit, college-preparatory, located in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland that was founded in 1917.

Officials from the Diocese of Portland released the following statement:

“The list issued by the Jesuits’ USA Northeast Province of those in their community credibly accused of past sexual abuse of minors is distressing. Though Jesuits who have served in Maine are under the authority of the Jesuits’ USA Northeast provincial, speaking for the Diocese of Portland, I hope that the release of the list provides continued healing and peace for victims/survivors everywhere. That none on the list are in active ministry offers some comfort but, as I have said, these stories of past abuse stain the reputation of the vast majority of Catholic priests who are men of great integrity. This would include the many faithful Jesuits who have served in Maine since the 1600s. Since the Diocese of Portland’s safe environment procedures were implemented in 2002, there have been no substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by a cleric in Maine, but we do not want to forget the hurt and pain this past abuse caused. The terrible harm of the past continues to give us the resolve to do all that we can to prevent such abuse from occurring again. As always, I encourage anyone who may have information about any case of sexual abuse of a minor by a Church representative to contact civil authorities and Michael Magalski, director of the Office of Professional Responsibility for the Diocese of Portland, at (207) 321-7836 or michael.magalski@portlanddiocese.org. Please join me in praying for the victims/survivors of such abuse as we ask that God keep us faithful to the path we have set to see to it that the Church is a safe place for all.”

