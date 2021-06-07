Second suspect in Auburn Walmart shooting turns himself in to police

The other suspect, a 16-year-old from Lewiston, was arrested Friday

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn Police Chief Timothy Cougle said in a release Monday that Sincere George, 19, of Lewiston turned himself in to police on Sunday.

George had been at large and was considered armed and dangerous after police said he fled a shooting in the area of the Walmart on Mount Auburn Ave. in Auburn on Thursday night.

Cougle said investigators were in contact with George and his family over the weekend and coordinated his surrender. George was placed under arrest at the Auburn Police Department and transported to the Androscoggin County Jail where he remains in custody, according to Cougle.

George has been charged with elevated aggravated assault (class A felony) and reckless conduct with a firearm (class C felony). His bail has been set at $15,000 cash, with conditions that he not have contact with either the victim or the juvenile co-defendant, Cougle said.