GOULDSBORO, Maine — The other man that was facing charges for the brutal torture and death of Franky the pug is now in custody.

According to a release from the Gouldsboro Police Department's Facebook page, Nathan Burke, was arrested after violating bail conditions stemming from the Franky case.

A bill called Franky's Law was sparked to bring justice in all animal abuse cases after the horrible death of Franky the pug.

Police say that officers from Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor, the Maine Warden Service, and Maine Marine Patrol responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on Dyer Lane in Gouldsboro, where Burke was arrested without incident.

Justin Chipman, an accomplice in Franky's torture and murder was found guilty of all charges levied against him in November.

