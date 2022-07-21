Second hearing held in case against Eliot Cutler

The prosecution says it is still producing discovery to be used as evidence in the case.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A second hearing was held Thursday in the case against two-time failed gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler at Hancock County Superior Court. He is faces charges for possession of child pornography.

During the hearing, held via Zoom, Judge Robert Murray confirmed with the prosecution that discovery is still being produced as evidence but that it would all be made available within the next week.

Cutler was arrested at his home in Brooklin back in March. Court documents revealed that during a search warrant of his homes in Brooklin and Portland, Maine State Police found flash drives containing thousands of pornographic videos involving children.

Cutler is being charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit materials of a child under the age of 12. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

The next disposition hearing will be held at Hancock County Superior Court on Nov. 17.

