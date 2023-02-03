Man accused of assaulting Cumberland County sheriff's deputy

Christopher Hunt is accused of striking a Cumberland County sheriff's deputy in the face multiple times with a closed fist as the deputy was trying to arrest him.

SEBAGO, Maine — A Sebago man is accused of assaulting a sheriff's deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office while the officer was attempting to arrest him Thursday afternoon.

Christopher Hunt, 42, has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release, according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Sebago Road and Folly Road in Sebago shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a man walking in the road, flagging down vehicles, and then trying to get inside vehicles that stopped, the release said. When the deputies arrived, the man, later identified as Hunt, ran away, according to officials.

A nearby homeowner then reported to law enforcement that a man was trying to enter the home. A deputy responded, located Hunt, and a foot chase ensued. When the deputy attempted to arrest Hunt, he reportedly struck the deputy in the face multiple times with a closed fist, according to the release.

The sheriff's office did not name the deputy who suffered minor injuries. The deputy was treated at Maine Medical Center and released, according to the release.