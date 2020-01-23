SEATTLE — One person is dead and seven others are hurt after a dispute between a group of people led to a shooting in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening.

Seattle police and firefighters responded to 3rd Avenue and Pine Street near Westlake Center after getting multiple reports of a shooting at 5:01 p.m.

Seattle's Fire Chief Harold Scoggins confirmed one person died at the scene and five others were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The patients transported include a 9-year-old boy in serious condition, a 21-year-old, 34-year-old, and 35-year-old man in stable condition and a 55-year-old woman in critical condition.

Harborview Medical Center's spokesperson Susan Gregg said two additional males also came to the hospital for treatment and one was already treated and released.

Seattle's Police Chief Carmen Best said this shooting was "not a random incident" and that it occurred after a dispute between multiple people outside of the McDonald's at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street.

Chief Best said after the shots rang out multiple people took off and it's unknown if any of the people injured were involved in the dispute.

Police are reviewing surveillance videos from area businesses and are searching for the suspects involved.

Seattle police ask if you have any information about the suspect to call their tipline at (206) 233-5000.

A bullet hole was found in a King County Metro bus near the scene, but it's unclear if the bus was in service at the time of the shooting.

A witness told KING 5 she was in a coffee shop nearby when she heard a flurry of gunfire.

“Everyone just went to the ground and as we were looking out the windows people were running,” she said.

The woman is a nurse and rushed out to help one of the victims who had been shot.

“I was helping the guy who had been shot in the leg and texting his wife for him and trying to keep him calm,” she said.

She said police responded and put a tourniquet on the man's leg and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I've never experienced anything like this in my life," she said.

Another witness who was heading to the Link light rail station also heard the gunfire and said he ran into the light rail station to get help from police officers there.

“I just saw terror on people’s faces, they were all running,” he said. “It was chaos.”

Service to Westlake and University District Link light rail stations was suspended while police were responded to the area but it's since resumed with delays as of 6:15 p.m.

This shooting occurred shortly after Seattle police responded to an officer-involved shooting at 3rd Avenue and Blanchard Street in Belltown around 3 p.m. The suspect in that shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no officers were hurt.

Chief Best said the two shootings do not appear to be related, but the crimes do have people who live and work in that area on edge.

The Downtown Seattle Association released a statement Wednesday in response to the downtown shooting saying in part "enough is enough."

"Our hearts go out to the victims of tonight’s shooting in downtown Seattle and we commend the Seattle Police and Fire Departments for their swift response to this tragedy. Criminal activity around Third and Pine has been persistent for far too long and too often has led to violence and innocent lives lost. The heart of our city should feel safe and welcoming for all who live, work and visit here. We call on public officials to devote the resources necessary to improve safety in downtown and take back Third Avenue from the criminals who have laid claim to it. On behalf of residents, small business owners, employers and visitors, we say enough is enough."

Just the day before, on Jan. 21, another man was found shot in a shopping entrance stairwell near the busy Westlake Center and died from his injuries. No suspects were arrested in that shooting.

Chief Best reiterated Wednesday night investigators do not believe that any of these shootings are related.