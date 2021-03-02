Search underway in Oxford for man wanted on multiple warrants

Maine State Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

OXFORD, Maine — Maine State Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants Wednesday afternoon in Oxford.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team is en route to a residence in Oxford where police tracked the suspect to.

According to police, the man is wanted out of Oxford County on multiple warrants and a no-contact order.

On Wednesday, the suspect allegedly violated the no-contact order in Lewiston but left before police could arrive. He was then tracked to Oxford.

Police say they have been unable to make contact with anyone inside the house. Police believe there is no threat to the public.

A staging area has been set up at the Big Apple on Main Street.