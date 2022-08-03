Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property

Officials have linked the recovered items to at least 15 active burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot, and Waldo counties, a news release states.

BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday.

The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.

"Recovered items include power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires, a motor vehicle, and approximately 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, and approximately $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds," the release states.

A second search warrant was issued Tuesday, according to the release, leading officials to discover more evidence and suspected stolen property.

Anthony Knight, 56, and Robert Larrabee, 44, both of Belfast, were arrested with class C theft of unauthorized taking and were brought to the Hancock County Jail. Knight and Larrabee posted bail and have been released, the release states.

According to the release, officials have linked the recovered items to at least 15 active burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot, and Waldo counties.

The Belfast Police Department, Searsport Police Department, Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, Waldo County Sheriff's Office, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency were also involved in investigations.