FARMINGDALE, Maine — Police are still on the lookout for a suspect related to a burglary at the Kennebec Jewelry store at 501 Maine Street in Farmingdale that occurred on Aug. 2.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office says that the owners of the store reported that their business had been broken into during the night, and that jewelry was stolen and jewelry cases were damaged.

The total amount of new inventory and jewelry for repair that was stolen exceeded $100,000.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office at (207) 623-3614.