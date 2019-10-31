NEWPORT, Maine — A written threat at Nokomis High School was the reason students were released just after noon on Thursday.

R.S.U. Superintendent Michael Hammer said students found the threat in the bathroom and immediately brought it to the office. He said the threat mentioned a shooting on Friday.

Hammer said a plan was put in to place for early dismissal as a precaution and the school continued to work with Newport Police to investigate the threat.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with terrorizing according to Newport Police Chief Leonard McDade.

Hammer said since the incident has been resolved they are comfortable now with the situation and will be opening the high school as regularly scheduled on Friday.

McDade says the 14-year-old will be released into the custody of the student's parents.

RELATED: Maine students protest gun violence at after-school rally

RELATED: TA threat wasn't credible, no one was at risk, officials say