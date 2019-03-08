UPDATE: Scarborough officials have opened Enterprise drive and the Scarborough Downs area. Officials will not confirm or comment on what prompted the search.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story as more details become available

ORIGINAL STORY

Scarborough officials say they have closed off Enterprise Drive and areas around Scarborough Downs for a combined search with the Maine State Police.

Witnesses say police told them there had been an 'armed robbery' using a knife in Hiram and that suspects car has been found in Scarborough. Scarborough officials would not confirm that information.