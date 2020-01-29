SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough Police is investigating a hit-and-run that happened at the Scarborough Walmart.

Detective Michael Sawyer is attempting to identify the woman seen in this photo.

Those with information are asked to call Det. Sawyer at 207-730-4324 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 207-730-GET’M (4386).

