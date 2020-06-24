Scarborough Police searching for suspect after PetSmart robbery

A white man entered the store wearing a blue mask over his nose, black hat, black shirt, and black shorts. He is described as being 5’11” to 6’.

He demanded money and made reference to a gun but did not show one. The man ran out of the store with an unknown amount of money. He was last seen getting into a newer black Dodge pick up truck with temporary plates. The truck was last seen headed towards Gallery Blvd by Bob’s Discount Furniture store.