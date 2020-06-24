Scarborough Police searching for suspect after PetSmart robbery

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough Police Department is continuing to search for the man that robbed the PetSmart on Gallery Blvd Tuesday.
A white man entered the store wearing a blue mask over his nose, black hat, black shirt, and black shorts. He is described as being 5’11” to 6’.
He demanded money and made reference to a gun but did not show one. The man ran out of the store with an unknown amount of money. He was last seen getting into a newer black Dodge pick up truck with temporary plates. The truck was last seen headed towards Gallery Blvd by Bob’s Discount Furniture store.
Scarborough Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
This story will be updated.