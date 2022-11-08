Police investigate threats to Maine Medical Center's Scarborough campus

The hospital's Scarborough locations at 92 Campus Drive, 96 Campus Drive, and 300 Professional Drive were locked down Tuesday for about 90 minutes.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine Medical Center's Scarborough campus went into lockdown Tuesday due to a threat.

At around 10 a.m., a hospital representative reported "vague but concerning statements made against employees at the facility," Scarborough police said in a release Tuesday.

Out of caution, the Scarborough locations at 92 Campus Drive, 96 Campus Drive, and 300 Professional Drive were locked down for about 90 minutes while police investigated. Those locations, which are operated by MaineHealth and focus on neurosurgery and spine treatment, have since returned to normal operations.

Scarborough police said officers are working with Maine Medical Center's security staff and administration to gather more information. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials ask that anyone who may have information or questions call Scarborough Police Lt. Scott Vaughan at 207-730-4304.