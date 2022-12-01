Scarborough police identify man fired upon in Walmart shooting

The man said he was not injured and fled for safety, police said Thursday.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police said Thursday they have identified a man who was fired at during a shooting Wednesday night in the Walmart parking lot.

A suspect in the shooting, Bryan W. Johns. 36, of Westbrook, was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County District Court on Friday.

Late Wednesday evening, a man identified himself to police as the person fired at Wednesday, according to a release from Scarborough Police Chief Mark Holmquist.

Holmes was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of "superficial wounds," police said Wednesday night.

Police said at the time they were searching for a second car and calling area hospitals in search of anyone with a gunshot wound.

The man said he was not injured and fled the parking lot for safety reasons.