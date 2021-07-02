Scarborough police chief retires

After 44 years, Scarborough police chief Robert Moulton retired on Friday

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police chief Robert Moulton retired Friday, after 44-years at the department. The department, as well as surrounding departments, gave him a final send-off home.

"I've heard the word bittersweet tossed around and I really didn't know what that meant, but then I recognize what that really means," Chief Moulton said.

He said even though it's bittersweet, it was time.

"I'm at an age where I see people my own age that don't make it to retirement," he said.

Moulton said his biggest accomplishment was helping the community. In 2015, he started 'Operation Hope.' The program allows anyone struggling with addiction to enter the police station and get help finding a place for treatment.

"We've had over 530 people placed. Right now, as of this moment, there is someone in the room being placed," said Moulton.

"Without the chief's support of 'Operation Hope', those lives would not have been touched and those journeys would not have been made," said Dembski Martin, who oversees the program at the department.

The department also received Marlea, the comfort dog roughly two years ago. The 2-year-old pup will be retiring with him.

"They have become very close," said Scarborough Fire Chief Michael Thurlow.

Fire Chief Michael Thurlow said it's an emotional day for everyone.

"Chief Moulton and I have been friends since we went to high school together. He's done so much for the community and so much for everyone individually. We wish him well, but it certainly will be a change," he said.

Moulton has some advice for the next chief as he left for the last time.

"Right now the national narrative is not positive for police, but I think we need to look at issues as they come along and try to understand how we are going to best meet the needs of our community," said Moulton.

The town manager will choose a new chief at a later date.