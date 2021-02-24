Police: $120K worth of fentanyl seized during search of Maine hotel room

Juan Trinidad was transported to the Cumberland County Jail. The juvenile was summonsed and released to a parent.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A man and juvenile from Massachusetts are facing drug trafficking charges after Scarborough police said they found 730 grams of fentanyl in a Maine hotel room.

According to police, the street value of the fentanyl is estimated to be $120,000.

Juan Trinidad, 19, and the juvenile are both from Lawrence, MA. Both were charged with class A felony drug trafficking.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Scarborough Police Special Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a local hotel in reference to illegal narcotics sales. During the search, they said they seized $16,000 in cash in addition to the 730 grams of fentanyl.