SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in thefts at a local department store.

According to the Scarborough Police Facebook page, Officer Macaulay is trying to identify the male and female pictured in reference to several thefts from Wal-Mart, including someone's wallet.

Red/maroon SUV involved in thefts

Scarborough Police Dept.

It also states the pair left in the red/maroon SUV pictured above.

Anyone who has any information about the duo is asked to call their Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 207-730-GET'M (4386).