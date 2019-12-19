PORTLAND, Maine — Quinton Hanna, 22, was already accused of a crime spree through Southern Maine on the weekend of Dec. 14, which allegedly included the killing of Scarborough Christmas tree farmer Jim Pearson outside of his home.

On Thursday morning, Hanna's initial court appearance for the murder was delayed.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Hanna assaulted a transport staff member as officials were applying his restraints.

The assault caused a delay in his transportation to court, but officials said he was later transported around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The staff member sustained minor injuries, which required medical treatment. The person was later released.

After arraignment, Hanna was transported back to jail without any further incidents. However, Thursday's incident will be reviewed for further criminal charges.

State and Scarborough Police say weekend attacks in Scarborough, Freeport and West Bath all appear to be connected. Hanna is believed to be the alleged attacker in all three instances.

