The scammer is telling people that they have an active arrest warrant and need to pay up if they want to stay out of jail.

BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton Police Department says it's hearing from folks in the community who say they have received calls from someone claiming to be Bridgton "Officer P. Smart." The thing is, there is no Officer Smart.

The scammer is telling people that they have an active arrest warrant and need to pay up if they want to stay out of jail.