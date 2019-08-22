Augusta Police report that someone is spoofing the Augusta Police phone number and using the name of officers who work there in order to scam people out of money.

The Augusta Police Department says it would never solicit money over the phone, nor would it call someone to tell them they have to pay money.

According to the Augusta Police, if you receive a phone call like this please hang up and call them at 207-626-2370 to confirm that it was not them.

The police would like to take a scam report from you so they can stop the scammers.

Another phone scam to warn you about that's going around the country.

A caller claims to be the sheriff's office, and they say you need to buy a pre-paid card "loaded with money" to pay a fine because you missed jury duty. If you don't pay, you will go to jail.

The caller uses names and badge numbers of real officials.

Law enforcement will never ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

