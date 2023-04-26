Woman charged with drug trafficking after Sanford traffic stop

Renee Rocheville, 32, was arrested without incident and taken to the York County Jail with $2,500 cash bail, a release said.

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford woman is facing drug charges after law enforcement discovered a significant amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on April 24.

Agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency were reportedly "conducting surveillance" in the Sanford area on April 24 when they noticed Renee Rocheville, 32, was driving a vehicle with plates illegally attached that belonged to a different vehicle, a news release from the MDEA said.

"Agents also knew Rocheville was out on bail for drug trafficking charges stemming from an arrest in March by Sanford police," the release said.

Sanford police conducted a traffic stop on Rocheville when they discovered and seized 21 Suboxone Strips, 360 grams of methamphetamine, various prescription pills, and $14,200 in suspected drug proceeds, according to the release.

The street value of the drugs seized is around $45,000.

Police then arrested Rocheville without incident, and she was taken to the York County Jail with $2,500 cash bail, the MDEA said.

Rocheville was charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs (Class A), the MDEA added.

"Agents will be seeking to have Rocheville’s two bails revoked through the State’s Attorney General’s office due to her continued criminal behavior," the release said.