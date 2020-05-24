SANFORD, Maine — Sanford Police are looking for a suspect and their vehicle after a hit on run on a child riding a bike.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Pioneer Ave. The vehicle is described as a Toyota Camry with possible front passenger side damage and fluid leakage. The car was last seen heading west on Washington St.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the vehicle or suspect is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 207-324-3644.

