ALFRED, Maine — Maine State Police say a Sanford man who led them on a high-speed chase and then hid in an apartment in Biddeford for several days was finally arrested.

John McDonald, 33, allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in a Subaru station wagon on Saturday, November 23 around noon in Alfred. Police stopped pursuing McDonald due to safety concerns because they say he was weaving in and out of traffic dangerously.

Police found the car later in Sanford and received several tips about the driver. They found and arrested McDonald several days later hiding in a Biddeford apartment.

McDonald was taken to York County Jail. He is being charged with eluding an officer and operating after revocation. His bail was set at $1000.

OTHER STORIES VIEWERS ARE READING:

RELATED: Convicted murderer from New Mexico arrested in Maine

RELATED: Sanford City worker killed in Springvale by the truck he had been driving