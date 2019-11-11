MILTON, New Hampshire — A man from Sanford is being charged with drunk driving, disobeying police and reckless driving after leading police on a chase through three New Hampshire towns.

More than one witness called police to report that a car was stopped in the middle of the road, was swerving all over the roadway, had hit a guardrail and had almost hit another car on Friday, November 8.

When police tried to pull over Marc Horowitz, 48, from Sanford, police say he led them on a chase on Route 125 in Milton and Rochester.

According to police, Horowitz eventually pulled over the Subaru Crosstrek station wagon he was driving at the intersection of Route 75 and 153 in Farmington where police arrested him.

Horowitz is being charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and disobeying a police officer. He is scheduled to appear in the 7th Circuit Court in Rochester District on December 11 at 1 p.m.

New Hampshire State Police were assisted by the Rochester and Farmington Police Departments.

Anyone who may have seen Horowitz driving on Friday is asked to call Trooper David Skelly, NH State Police Troop G at (603) 227-4000, or send him an email at david.skelly@dos.nh.gov.

