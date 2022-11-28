Man charged in connection with fatal August crash in Sanford

Ann Sinclair, 32, of Wells died from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to police.

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an August crash that killed a Wells woman.

Cody Michaud, 32, was arrested without incident on Nov. 18, Sanford police said in a release. He is also charged with operating under the influence involving death and violation of bail.

Police said at the time that Michaud was driving a Jeep Wrangler east on Country Club Road near Channel Lane around 7:30 a.,m. on Aug. 21, 2022, when he crashed head-on into a car driven by Ann Sinclair of Wells.

Sinclair, 32, died from her injuries, according to police.

Sanford police said Michaud's arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the Sanford Police Department's Criminal Investigations and Patrol divisions, and the crash was reconstructed by York police and the Maine Warden Service.

