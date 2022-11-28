x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged in connection with fatal August crash in Sanford

Ann Sinclair, 32, of Wells died from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to police.
Credit: NBC

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an August crash that killed a Wells woman.

Cody Michaud, 32, was arrested without incident on Nov. 18, Sanford police said in a release. He is also charged with operating under the influence involving death and violation of bail.

Police said at the time that Michaud was driving a Jeep Wrangler east on Country Club Road near Channel Lane around 7:30 a.,m. on Aug. 21, 2022, when he crashed head-on into a car driven by Ann Sinclair of Wells.

Sinclair, 32, died from her injuries, according to police.

Credit: Sanford Police Department

Sanford police said Michaud's arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the Sanford Police Department's Criminal Investigations and Patrol divisions, and the crash was reconstructed by York police and the Maine Warden Service.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Otisfield man killed in car crash Sunday afternoon in Naples

Before You Leave, Check This Out