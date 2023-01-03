Sanford man arrested on warrant for sex offenses

Cody Poole, 27, faces sentencing after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday afternoon.

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man faces sentencing after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.

Cody Poole, 27, was sought by the Sanford Police Department on a warrant issued for incest and gross sexual assault, a news release from U.S. Marshals Service said. The warrant was issued on Dec. 30, 2022.

A registered sex offender and on probation for an aggravated assault conviction, Poole was arrested Tuesday afternoon without incident at a residence by both Sanford police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force, according to the release.

"The USMS Maine Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the Sanford Police Department," the release said. "The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection."