Sanford man charged with supplying drugs to woman that led to fatal overdose

PORTLAND, Maine — A Sanford man was arrested Tuesday after a yearlong investigation into a drug-related death was concluded.

Brandon Gilpatrick, 35, was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs with death resulting, according to a post on the York County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

The investigation stems from a drug-related incident in March 2021 that resulted in death.

According to court documents, deputies were called to a home in Newfield the afternoon of March 2, 2021, after concerns of a suspected drug overdose. Upon arrival, they discovered that a 35-year-old woman was already deceased. The victim's 2-year-old child, her mother, and her step-father were home when deputies arrived, the investigation stated.

On March 30, 2021, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined her death to be caused by a combination of drug-related chemicals, including fentanyl.

The investigation included a review of the woman's communications via cellphone, during which they discovered that Gilpatrick was the only individual the woman communicated with on the subject of soliciting, purchasing, or receiving illegal drugs on March 1, 2021.

Further, the investigation showed that no evidence was found to suggest that the woman was in possession of any heroin or fentanyl acquired independently of the drugs that were allegedly provided by Gilpatrick the night she died.

As of March 8, Gilpatrick was being held at the York County Jail. His bail was set at $25,000 cash.