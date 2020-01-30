The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested and charged Monday for possessing the identification of one of the Sandy Hook victim’s parents, authorities said.

The arrest affidavit says Leonard Ponzer, the father of six-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Noah, contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in October saying that Halbig emailed several people with his illegally obtained personal information. Halbig repeatedly emailed people the Social Security number, birth date, and other information of Ponzer.

NBC News reports that Ponzer told authorities Halbig repeatedly harassed him and that Halbig also contacted several relatives of the victims, "asking questions and alleging the children involved are crisis actors," according to the affidavit.

Jail records show Halbig was released on a $5,000 bond and has an arraignment set for Feb. 24.

Halbig often appeared on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and was sued by Sandy Hook families for defamation. The mass shooting in Connecticut killed 20 first-graders and six adults.

The Associated Press reported that Halbig, a former police officer, said he believes the shooting happened but believes there are discrepancies in the official story.

