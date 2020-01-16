MAINE, USA — NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald reported Thursday that Matthew Shiers, a Sagadahoc County Sheriff's deputy who was charged with allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at his West Bath home in June 2019, was fired last month following an internal investigation.

Shiers had been with the department since 2006 and had been on leave since his arrest.

According to the Press Herald, in addition to aggravated assault and domestic violence assault, he was also charged with cruelty to animals.

During the fight, Shiers allegedly “purposefully injured the dog in order to get the victim to react,” Capt. Donald Goulet said.

According to the Press Herald, the dog is okay.

The Press Herald reported that Shiers is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Court on Feb. 25.

